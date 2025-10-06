RU RU ES ES FR FR
Back to his old ways: José Mourinho clashes with journalist over money at press conference

The “Special One” true to form.
Football news Today, 04:12
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In their latest match, Benfica drew 0–0 with Porto, and after the game, head coach José Mourinho got into a heated exchange with a journalist.

Details: During the post-match press conference, Mourinho was asked about Benfica’s spending habits — and immediately fired back by questioning the reporter’s own salary.

Quote: “Benfica spends a lot of money so that you…”

José Mourinho: “How much do you make? Do you want to tell me?”

Reporter: “I wasn’t being disrespectful to you…”

José Mourinho: “Neither am I. You guys are always worried about how much someone else earns.”

Benfica currently sit third in the Portuguese league table with 18 points after eight matches, four points behind the leaders.

Reminder: Before the match against Porto, several players and members of Benfica’s coaching staff — including Mourinho himself — showed symptoms of a viral illness.

