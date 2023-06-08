Azar has two options to continue his career

Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard has not yet decided on his future career.

Now the 32-year-old footballer is considering two possible options: the first is a move to American club Vancouver Whitecaps, and the second is the end of his career this year.

Recall that Real Madrid terminated the employment agreement with Azar early this summer.

In total, the Belgian spent four seasons with Real Madrid, playing 76 games in which he scored seven goals and gave 12 assists.