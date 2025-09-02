Ayacucho FC Facing Uncertain Future After Binacional’s Expulsion

The fallout from Binacional’s removal from Liga 1 2025 has cast a shadow over another Peruvian club. According to Infobae, Ayacucho FC currently competes in the top flight thanks to a provisional court ruling, but its future rests with the Constitutional Court, which is expected to issue a decisive judgment after an upcoming hearing.

Journalist Gustavo Peralta from L1 MAX explained that Ayacucho’s status is tied to that pending decision. “The club is in Liga 1 because of an anticipatory execution ruling. It remains valid until the Constitutional Court issues a definitive sentence. There will be a hearing, and the outcome will be known in about 10 days,” he said.

Inside the club, optimism prevails, but the Peruvian Football Federation holds a different view. Peralta suggested that Ayacucho could follow Binacional’s path and face exclusion between September and October, which would mean a second administrative relegation in the same season.

The dispute originates from the 2022 campaign, when Ayacucho argued that sanctions against Sport Boys had not been enforced. A civil court in Ayacucho sided with the club and ordered its reinstatement in Liga 1. The federation complied to avoid contempt charges but filed an appeal.

The complication is that turning to civil courts before exhausting sports tribunals violates FIFA regulations. That could give the federation grounds to justify the club’s removal if the Constitutional Court annuls the provisional order.

For now, Ayacucho’s continuity in Liga 1 hangs in the balance. The court’s decision will determine whether the team stays in the league or becomes the second side to be excluded through legal intervention in the same season.