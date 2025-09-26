Avellaneda Derby: Racing Flying High, Independiente in Crisis Ahead of Showdown

On Sunday, the Estadio Presidente Perón will host another chapter of the Avellaneda Derby, one of Argentina’s fiercest rivalries. Racing and Independiente clash in a match that brings contrasting realities to the fore.

Racing arrive in peak form. Gustavo Costas’s side has reached the Copa Libertadores semifinals for the first time in 28 years, having eliminated Vélez, and secured back-to-back victories in the Clausura. The club is alive in three competitions and playing with full confidence. “For me, the derby is like a Cup final,” Costas said, underlining the weight of the occasion.

Independiente, meanwhile, is enduring one of its darkest moments. Following violent incidents against Universidad de Chile, CONMEBOL expelled the team from the Sudamericana and imposed harsh penalties: 14 games behind closed doors, a $250,000 fine, and mandatory anti-violence banners. On the pitch, the team sits bottom of its Clausura group with no wins in eight matches.

The match also marks Gustavo Quinteros’s debut as head coach. The former Vélez boss has asked for patience, but his first assignment could not be tougher: leading Independiente in Argentina’s most combustible derby.

Historically, the sides have met 237 times. Racing holds 89 wins, Independiente 71, with 77 draws. Their latest meeting ended 1-1 in March. This weekend, in a packed Cilindro, Racing aim to confirm their momentum, while Independiente search desperately for a fresh start.