RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Avellaneda Derby: Racing Flying High, Independiente in Crisis Ahead of Showdown

Avellaneda Derby: Racing Flying High, Independiente in Crisis Ahead of Showdown

Football news Today, 19:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Avellaneda Derby: Racing Flying High, Independiente in Crisis Ahead of Showdown Avellaneda Derby: Racing Flying High, Independiente in Crisis Ahead of Showdown

On Sunday, the Estadio Presidente Perón will host another chapter of the Avellaneda Derby, one of Argentina’s fiercest rivalries. Racing and Independiente clash in a match that brings contrasting realities to the fore.

Racing arrive in peak form. Gustavo Costas’s side has reached the Copa Libertadores semifinals for the first time in 28 years, having eliminated Vélez, and secured back-to-back victories in the Clausura. The club is alive in three competitions and playing with full confidence. “For me, the derby is like a Cup final,” Costas said, underlining the weight of the occasion.

Independiente, meanwhile, is enduring one of its darkest moments. Following violent incidents against Universidad de Chile, CONMEBOL expelled the team from the Sudamericana and imposed harsh penalties: 14 games behind closed doors, a $250,000 fine, and mandatory anti-violence banners. On the pitch, the team sits bottom of its Clausura group with no wins in eight matches.

The match also marks Gustavo Quinteros’s debut as head coach. The former Vélez boss has asked for patience, but his first assignment could not be tougher: leading Independiente in Argentina’s most combustible derby.

Historically, the sides have met 237 times. Racing holds 89 wins, Independiente 71, with 77 draws. Their latest meeting ended 1-1 in March. This weekend, in a packed Cilindro, Racing aim to confirm their momentum, while Independiente search desperately for a fresh start.

Related teams and leagues
Racing Club Racing Club Schedule Racing Club News Racing Club Transfers
Independiente Independiente Schedule Independiente News Independiente Transfers
Related Team News
Independiente Working to Finalize Vaccari Exit Before Quinteros’ Debut Football news Today, 19:35 Independiente Working to Finalize Vaccari Exit Before Quinteros’ Debut
River and Racing Set for Copa Argentina Clash in Rosario Football news Yesterday, 22:30 River and Racing Set for Copa Argentina Clash in Rosario
Ramírez Set to Officiate Avellaneda Derby Amid Rising Tension Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Ramírez Set to Officiate Avellaneda Derby Amid Rising Tension
Quinteros Keeps Lineup Under Wraps Ahead of Debut in Avellaneda Derby Football news 24 sep 2025, 21:55 Quinteros Keeps Lineup Under Wraps Ahead of Debut in Avellaneda Derby
Quinteros Focused on Confidence and Ambition at Independiente Football news 23 sep 2025, 18:25 Quinteros Focused on Confidence and Ambition at Independiente
Racing Poised to Finish the Job Against Vélez Football news 23 sep 2025, 16:00 Racing Poised to Finish the Job Against Vélez
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores