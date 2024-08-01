Australia won the gold medal in the freestyle relay swimming event and set a new Olympic record

At the 2024 Olympic Games, the final of the women's 400-meter freestyle relay took place, with eight countries competing for the gold medals.

The Australian team delivered the best performance, finishing with a time of 7:38.08 minutes and setting a new Olympic record. The United States team secured the silver medal with a time of 7:40.86 minutes, while China claimed the bronze, also with a time of 7:40.86 minutes.

Additionally, on the same day, 17-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh set an Olympic record in the 200-meter butterfly event, completing the distance in 2:03.03 minutes.

Moreover, legendary American gymnast Simone Biles became the Olympic champion in the most prestigious discipline in artistic gymnastics – the individual all-around.

It is worth noting that French swimmer Léon Marchand has already won three gold medals and set new Olympic records three times.