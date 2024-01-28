RU RU NG NG KE KE
Australia became the first quarter-finalist of the AFC Asian Cup 2023: easy victory over Indonesia

Football news Today, 09:04
The national team of Australia reached the 1/4 finals of the Asian Cup, which is held these days in Qatar. In the first match of the Round of 16 of the tournament, the Socceroos defeated Indonesia 4-0.

Indonesian Baggott opened the scoring in the match in the twelfth minute, scoring a goal into his own net. Boyle doubled the lead before the break, and before the final whistle, Australia scored two more goals from Goodwin and Souttar.

Australia will face the winner of the Saudi Arabia-South Korea pairing in the next round of the tournament. This meeting will take place on 30 January.

Recall that in 2015 Australia won the Asian Cup for the only time, and in 20211 lost in the final to Japan.

Asian Cup. Round of 16
Australia - Indonesia 4:0
Goals: Baggott 12 (own goal), Boyle 45, Goodwin 89, Souttar 90+1

Asian Cup
