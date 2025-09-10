Aucas and Deportivo Cuenca Meet in Copa Ecuador Round of 16 Amid Contrasting Runs

The Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium will host a key Copa Ecuador Round of 16 match on Wednesday as Aucas take on Deportivo Cuenca, per DSports. The fixture brings together two sides with very different trajectories, both chasing a spot in the quarterfinals of the nationwide tournament.

Aucas arrive in difficult circumstances. After a promising start to the LigaPro season, they have slipped to eighth place with 38 points and come into the cup match on the back of three straight defeats. Concerns about their ability to reach the league’s final hexagonal weigh heavily ahead of this clash.

Deportivo Cuenca, by contrast, are riding a strong wave of form. Gabriel Schurrer’s squad is unbeaten in five matches and approach the knockout tie with confidence and determination to extend their run in Ecuador’s historic domestic cup.

Off the pitch, however, challenges remain for the Morlacos. Earlier this week, players issued a public statement denouncing unpaid wages for July and August, casting a shadow over their positive results.

Probable lineups: Aucas — Reséndez; Ciccioli, Rolón, Segura Cortés, Mina; Cano, Mina Jara, Jaramillo, Almagro Albán; Carcelén, Miranda. Deportivo Cuenca — Bustos; Gustavino, Raggio, Gómez, Piedra Zaputt; Moreno; Arroyo, Maccari, Tobar, Estupiñán; Rodríguez.