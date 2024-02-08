Attack reinforcement? World boxing legend photographed in Juventus uniform

Boxing legend Mike Tyson surprisingly posed in the jersey of the Italian football giant Juventus.

In the photo, the 57-year-old American is seen posing in front of a mirror wearing a Juventus shirt with his surname and the number 1 on the back.

The Boxing on TNT Sports account joked that this could be an excellent addition to the attack for the Turin team.

Juventus' attack just got a whole lot stronger 😳💪



Juve. Mike Tyson. Serie A better watch out 👀



📸: @juventusfc / @MikeTyson pic.twitter.com/AyVeDsY0Ax — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) February 8, 2024

After 23 rounds in Serie A, Juventus is in second place with 53 points. Inter, leading the table, has 4 points more and also one game in hand.

Mike Tyson's last professional fight took place in 2005.