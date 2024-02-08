RU RU NG NG
Attack reinforcement? World boxing legend photographed in Juventus uniform

Football news Today, 04:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Attack reinforcement? World boxing legend photographed in Juventus uniform Getty Images

Boxing legend Mike Tyson surprisingly posed in the jersey of the Italian football giant Juventus.

In the photo, the 57-year-old American is seen posing in front of a mirror wearing a Juventus shirt with his surname and the number 1 on the back.

The Boxing on TNT Sports account joked that this could be an excellent addition to the attack for the Turin team.

After 23 rounds in Serie A, Juventus is in second place with 53 points. Inter, leading the table, has 4 points more and also one game in hand.

Mike Tyson's last professional fight took place in 2005.

