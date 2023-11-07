Atlético crushed Celtic, and Lazio defeated Feyenoord. Results of Group E

Today was the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage in Group E.

Atlético hosted Scottish side Celtic. The hosts wasted no time and opened the scoring early, with a precise strike by Griezmann. In the first half, Celtic's Japanese forward Maeda was sent off for a rough foul against Hermoso. Towards the end of the first half, Atlético doubled their lead with Morata capitalizing on a pass from Giménez, scoring his fourth goal in this Champions League campaign. In the second half, Atlético netted four more beautiful goals.

Atlético - Celtic - 6:0

Goals: 1:0 - Griezmann 6, 2:0 - Morata 45+2, 3:0 - Griezmann 60, 4:0 - Llorente 66, 5:0 - Morata 76, 6:0 - Núñez 85.

Red card: Maeda 23.

In the other match of the group, Lazio faced Feyenoord. The Rotterdam club came to the Italian capital as the group leader. The match was closely contested, but the hosts secured the victory with the lone goal, scored by Ciro Immobile.

Lazio - Feyenoord - 1:0

Goal: 1:0 - Immobile 45+1.