RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Atlético crushed Celtic, and Lazio defeated Feyenoord. Results of Group E

Atlético crushed Celtic, and Lazio defeated Feyenoord. Results of Group E

Football news Yesterday, 16:58
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Atlético crushed Celtic, and Lazio defeated Feyenoord. Results of Group E Atlético crushed Celtic, and Lazio defeated Feyenoord. Results of Group E

Today was the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage in Group E.

Atlético hosted Scottish side Celtic. The hosts wasted no time and opened the scoring early, with a precise strike by Griezmann. In the first half, Celtic's Japanese forward Maeda was sent off for a rough foul against Hermoso. Towards the end of the first half, Atlético doubled their lead with Morata capitalizing on a pass from Giménez, scoring his fourth goal in this Champions League campaign. In the second half, Atlético netted four more beautiful goals.

Atlético - Celtic - 6:0

Goals: 1:0 - Griezmann 6, 2:0 - Morata 45+2, 3:0 - Griezmann 60, 4:0 - Llorente 66, 5:0 - Morata 76, 6:0 - Núñez 85.

Red card: Maeda 23.

In the other match of the group, Lazio faced Feyenoord. The Rotterdam club came to the Italian capital as the group leader. The match was closely contested, but the hosts secured the victory with the lone goal, scored by Ciro Immobile.

Lazio - Feyenoord - 1:0

Goal: 1:0 - Immobile 45+1.

Standings provided by Sofascore
Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Celtic Feyenoord Lazio Champions League
Popular news
Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites
Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house
Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future
Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record
In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:04 Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder Tennis news Today, 05:21 Record amount. How much did Swiatek earn for winning the WTA Finals? Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:46 It became known whether Aspas will be punished for rowdy behavior after the La Liga match Football news Today, 03:37 Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011 Football news Today, 03:18 Mudryk invited another famous Ukrainian to the Premier League Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Union prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Braga prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Lens prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football 09 nov 2023 Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023