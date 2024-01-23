Atlético Madrid has reached an agreement to sign the Belgian talent

Atlético Madrid has reached a verbal agreement with Antwerp for the transfer of midfielder Arthur Vermeeeren.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Los Colchoneros will pay over 25 million euros for the talented player. The formalization of the deal is expected to take place in the near future.

It was previously reported that Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Barcelona were also monitoring Vermeeeren.

Despite his young age, Vermeeeren is a leader for Antwerp, with 66 appearances, 3 goals, and 8 assists for the first team. He has also played 2 matches for the Belgian national team.

After 21 rounds, Antwerp occupies the sixth position in the Belgian league. In the Champions League, Mark van Bommel's team finished fourth in the group with Barcelona, Porto, and Shakhtar Donetsk.