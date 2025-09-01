Atlético Tucumán Coach Raises Doubts After Power Failure in La Plata

The match between Gimnasia and Atlético Tucumán at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium was overshadowed by unexpected lighting issues. According to Olé, the game was interrupted by a sudden light show followed by a blackout just as the visiting side was pressing, leading Atlético manager Lucas Pusineri to question whether the outage was accidental.

Play was first stopped amid the flickering lights and later due to the near-total darkness that descended on the Bosque. Referee Pablo Dóvalo initially moved to suspend the match, prompting immediate complaints from Pusineri, who remarked, “My team had three chances and then the lights went out. This trick with the lights is an old one.”

Though Dóvalo at first declared the game over, he eventually agreed to wait for the electricity to return. During the stoppage, Pusineri reiterated his suspicion that the blackout was no coincidence. After repeated failed attempts to restore full power, the final 17 minutes were played out with one stand still in darkness, forcing players to compete under limited visibility.

The unusual ending left a bitter taste, with Atlético Tucumán’s coach openly questioning the circumstances. Gimnasia and Atlético closed out the match under shadows, ensuring the controversy will linger beyond the final whistle.