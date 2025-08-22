Atlético Tucumán and Talleres Clash in Crucial Clausura Match

Atlético Tucumán will host Talleres this Saturday, August 23, at the Estadio Monumental José Fierro in a key fixture of the sixth round of the Clausura in the Argentine top flight. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. local time, with Andrés Gariano as referee, and brings together two teams in very different positions: the home side fighting to remain among the top eight in their group, and the visitors battling to climb out of relegation danger.

The Decano sits eighth in Group B with six points, having earned one win, three draws, and one defeat. Last Monday, they drew 2-2 away against Sarmiento in Junín, maintaining their consistency. Coach Lucas Pusineri is monitoring the fitness of defender Clever Ferreira, who has resumed training without discomfort, and left back Ignacio Galván, who is recovering more slowly from a muscle injury.

Talleres arrives under greater pressure. After a goalless draw at home against San Martín de San Juan, the team is stuck in the relegation playoff zone. Head coach Carlos Tevez is preparing several changes across the field. Midfield adjustments could see Joaquín Mosqueira or Matías Gómez replace Matías Galarza, while Ignacio Alastra and Emanuel Reynoso are candidates to take over from Rubén Botta and Luis Sequeira.

Up front, the major question remains unanswered. Valentín Depietri has been used as the main striker but has struggled to score. Federico Girotti and Nahuel Bustos are alternative options, though Girotti was left on the bench in the last game. Another possibility is moving Depietri back to his natural position on the left wing, which would alter the attacking setup once again.

The head-to-head record in Argentina’s top tier and national cups includes 16 meetings. Talleres leads with eight wins, Atlético Tucumán has four, and four matches ended in draws. At home, Atlético holds four victories, while in Córdoba Talleres has dominated with six. Their most recent encounter was in February, ending in a 1-1 draw at the Mario Kempes Stadium.

This weekend in Tucumán, Atlético will look to consolidate its position in the standings, while Talleres faces another must-win battle to keep alive its fight for survival.