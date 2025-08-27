Atlético Mineiro and Cruzeiro Set for High-Stakes Clash in Copa do Brasil

The Minas Gerais clásico takes center stage in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Copa do Brasil, with Atlético Mineiro and Cruzeiro renewing one of Brazil’s fiercest rivalries, according to Brazilian press reports. The match at Arena MRV comes with both clubs in contrasting form: Atlético looking to salvage an irregular domestic campaign and Cruzeiro aiming to confirm its strong season with a return to the semifinals after six years.

Atlético Mineiro sits mid-table in the Brasileirão after a stretch of inconsistent results, with only one win in its last five matches. Yet in the Copa do Brasil, the Galo has shown resilience. The team eliminated defending champions Flamengo in the round of 16, with goalkeeper Everson playing the hero in the penalty shootout. Key figures such as Gustavo Scarpa, Patrick, and Ecuadorian midfielder Alan Franco provide the creative and tactical backbone, while the home crowd at Arena MRV is expected to play a decisive role.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, comes into the clásico with momentum. Leonardo Jardim’s squad is second in the Brasileirão, only two points behind Flamengo, combining offensive efficiency with defensive solidity. Their route to the quarterfinals saw them defeat Vila Nova and CRB, the latter after a tense away match where goalkeeper Cássio saved a penalty and Matheus Pereira and Kaio Jorge once again made the difference. The Raposa seeks to end a six-year absence from the semifinals.

The rivalry has added spice in this competition: Atlético won the 2014 Copa do Brasil final against Cruzeiro, while the Raposa took revenge in the 2019 quarterfinals to advance. This year’s matchup promises another dramatic chapter between the state’s giants.