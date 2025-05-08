Atlético Mineiro Aim to Seal Knockout Spot as Iquique Face Sudamericana Elimination

Deportes Iquique will host Atlético Mineiro on Thursday in a must-win clash for Matchday 4 of Group H in the 2025 Copa Sudamericana. As reported by apuestas.cl, the Chilean side sits bottom of the group with just one point and desperately needs a victory to stay in contention.

Iquique enter the match with renewed confidence after a 3-0 domestic win over Huachipato. With no injuries reported, coach Fernando Díaz will field his best lineup, relying on Álvaro Ramos to lead the attack. However, the memory of their 4-0 loss to Atlético MG in the reverse fixture looms large.

The Brazilian side leads the group with five points and is looking to solidify its path to the knockout stage. Despite key absences like Arana, Cadu, and Alan Franco, Atlético comes off a narrow win over Juventude in the Brasileirao and is eager to break a winless away streak dating back to February.