Atlético-MG Under Pressure Seeks Win Over Bolívar to Stay Alive in Sudamericana

Atlético Mineiro face a decisive night at Arena MRV. Per ESPN Brasil, the Brazilian side host Bolívar at 7 p.m. local time in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. The first leg ended 2–2 in La Paz after Bolívar fought back from two goals down. A narrow win would be enough for Jorge Sampaoli’s team to book a semifinal spot.

The context increases the tension. Atlético sit 15th in the league with 25 points in 22 matches and were recently knocked out of the Copa do Brasil by rivals Cruzeiro. Sampaoli’s return has yet to produce a win, with two draws and two defeats across four matches.

For Bolívar, currently third domestically, the Sudamericana is the priority. Defender Ignacio Gariglio is suspended after his red card in the first leg, but the visitors rely on Pato Rodríguez and Martín Cauteruccio to lead the attack. Atlético, meanwhile, are missing Saravia, Patrick, Caio Maia, and Cuello, who suffered a serious injury in Bolivia.

Probable lineups point to Hulk as the attacking reference alongside Rony or Reinier. In Belo Horizonte, expectations are high: Atlético are chasing more than just progression. They seek a turning point in a season full of setbacks.