Atlético Madrid receives response from Enzo Millot. Decision expected soon

An investment for the future.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, negotiations are underway between Atlético Madrid and German side Stuttgart regarding the transfer of the 23-year-old French attacking midfielder Enzo Millot.

The source reports that the player has already given his consent to the move, leaving the final word to the clubs. At this moment, both parties are discussing the transfer fee and the bonus structure should the deal go through.

Enzo joined Stuttgart from French club Monaco in 2021 for €1.75 million and has since become one of the main attacking engines of the team.

In the past season, Millot played 43 matches for Stuttgart, scoring 12 goals and providing 8 assists. His current contract runs until 2028, and, according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €35 million.

