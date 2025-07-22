Atletico Madrid completes signing of Marc Pubill

Atletico Madrid continues to strengthen ahead of the new season, having decided to sign Marc Pubill.

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark "here we go" regarding the transfer of the young midfielder Marc Pubill. The parties held swift negotiations with Almeria and, in the afternoon of Tuesday, July 22, reached an agreement on the transfer.

Los Colchoneros will pay €20 million for the move, with the player himself set to sign a five-year contract. Almeria will also receive 15% of any future transfer fee.

Incidentally, 21-year-old Chelsea and Portugal national team central defender Renato Veiga has given his personal approval to move to Atletico Madrid.

Reminder: Atletico Madrid has decided to bolster their squad and has finalized a transfer from Brazilian club Botafogo. The Spanish club has officially announced the signing of Thiago Almada.