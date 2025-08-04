Atlético Madrid and Tottenham showed interest, but Stuttgart's young star is moving to Al-Ahli

Enzo Millot delivered an outstanding season for Stuttgart, attracting attention from several top European clubs. However, he has chosen an unexpected destination to continue his career.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman will continue his career with Saudi side Al-Ahli. Despite interest from Atlético Madrid and Tottenham, he has opted for the Saudi Arabian club. A verbal agreement between the clubs has already been reached.

Last season, Millot played 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

Previously, we reported that Millot had agreed to join Atlético Madrid—at that stage, only an agreement between the clubs was pending. The parties were negotiating the transfer fee and the bonus structure in case of a successful move.

Reminder: Enzo joined Stuttgart from French side Monaco in 2021 for €1.75 million and has since become one of the team's main attacking forces.