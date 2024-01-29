Atlético loans defender, Juventus prepares for purchases. Transfer news for January 29

The first day of the week was sparse in transfer news, but DailySports will keep you informed of everything that happened on Monday, January 29.

Conceição may succeed Xavi at Barcelona

Not long ago, Sergio Conceição faced Barcelona in UEFA Champions League matches, and now he could lead the "Blaugranas," who will be without a head coach at the end of the season.

Juventus considers midfielder transfer

Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli previously stated that the "Zebras" would make only one transfer in the winter window, which was the signing of Tiago Djaló. However, Juventus is aiming to sign a midfielder, and Giuntoli, along with Massimiliano Allegri, is currently considering various options.

No Arteta in Barcelona

News circulated that Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta might leave the club and join Barcelona. The Spanish coach himself denied these rumors. Moreover, he stated that this information saddened him.

Genoa to buy Malinovskyi's contract from Marseille

Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who plays for Genoa on loan from Marseille, impressed the "Griffin", and they intend to buy the midfielder's contract.

Fenerbahçe loans Atlético defender

Central defender Çağlar Söyüncü from Atlético Madrid will continue his career at Fenerbahçe. The Turkish giants have loaned the player until the end of the season, with no purchase option included in the loan agreement.

Bayern Munich considers defenders' candidates

The winter transfer window is already closed for Bayern Munich, so the club is already looking at candidates to strengthen in the upcoming summer window. The reigning German champions are interested in Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, and Joachim Andersen from Fulham.