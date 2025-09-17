Atlético Face Bolívar in La Paz as Sampaoli Seeks Relief Under Pressure

Atlético Mineiro enter a decisive moment in the Copa Sudamericana, per reports from O Tempo and CNN Esportes. The Brazilian side will visit Bolívar in La Paz on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals, facing both the pressure of poor results and the challenge of playing at altitude. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Brasília time at Estadio Hernando Siles.

The Galo travel to Bolivia winless in five league matches and still reeling from elimination at the hands of rivals Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil. The arrival of Jorge Sampaoli has yet to spark a turnaround, with the Argentine coach unable to secure victory in his opening two matches. Speaking after the weekend draw with Santos, Sampaoli admitted the team is “below expectations” and stressed the need for “greater ambition” to reverse the trend.

At 3,600 meters above sea level, altitude poses a significant hurdle. Sampaoli emphasized the importance of “defending with the ball” to limit fatigue, though he acknowledged structural issues remain within the squad. The return of center back Junior Alonso from suspension offers stability at the back.

Bolívar, meanwhile, are enjoying their best run of the season. The Bolivian champions are unbeaten for over a month and reached this stage by eliminating Palestino in the playoff round and Cienciano in the round of 16. Goalkeeper Carlos Lampe anchors a lineup that also features Richard Sagredo in defense and forwards Martín Cauteruccio and Patricio Rodríguez.

Atlético are expected to start Everson in goal, with Natanael, Lyanco, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana in defense; Fausto Vera, Alan Franco, Gustavo Scarpa and Igor Gomes in midfield; and Cuello alongside Hulk up front. The Galo must manage both Bolívar’s form and the unforgiving altitude if they are to take a favorable result back to Belo Horizonte.