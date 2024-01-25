Atlético defeated Sevilla, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup

Atlético Madrid hosted Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Despite dominating the entire match, Atlético struggled to find fortune. In the first half, they earned a penalty, but Griezmann slipped during the execution, sending the ball wide of Nyland's goal.

In the second half, the pressure on the visitors' defense intensified. Griezmann and Depay managed to put the ball into Sevilla's net, but these goals were disallowed due to offside positions.

Nevertheless, Diego Simeone's determined team achieved victory. In the 79th minute, Depay, assisted by Correa, secured a well-deserved win, earning Atlético a place in the next round.

Earlier, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, and Mallorca advanced to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. The matches of this stage will take place on February 7 and 28, with the draw scheduled for January 26.

Copa del Rey, Quarterfinal

Atlético Madrid - Sevilla - 1:0

Goal: Depay, 79