Atletico comfortably dealt with Valencia at home

Football news Today, 17:00
Atletico hosted Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano in the 22nd round of the Spanish La Liga.

The Madrid-based team confidently controlled the game throughout and did not encounter serious challenges against the Bats. The Mattress Makers scored a goal in each half against their opponents.

Towards the end of the first 45 minutes, Samuel Lino opened the scoring after a pass from Antoine Griezmann. Twelve minutes into the second half, Memphis Depay essentially settled any questions about the winner of today's match. Valencia failed to respond, leaving Madrid without points and goals.

Atletico leveled with Barcelona in points but moved ahead of the Catalan team to the third position due to a better goal difference. Valencia occupies the eighth position.

La Liga, 22nd round
Atletico - Valencia - 2:0
Goals: Lino, 45+4, Depay, 57

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Valencia LaLiga Spain
