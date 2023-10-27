Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews

In the NBA, overnight from Friday to Saturday, eleven games will take place. Denver will visit Memphis, Chicago will host Toronto, and Sacramento will face Golden State.

Daily Sport has prepared the schedule for all the games on the upcoming NBA game day, with games commencing in Central European Time:

Memphis - Denver - 1:00

Charlotte - Detroit - 1:00

Atlanta - New York Knicks - 1:30

Boston - Miami - 1:30

Cleveland - Oklahoma City - 1:30

San Antonio - Houston - 2:00

Chicago - Toronto - 2:00

Dallas - Brooklyn - 2:30

Utah - Clippers - 3:30

Portland - Orlando - 4:00

Sacramento - Golden State - 4:00