Атланта – Никс, Чикаго – Торонто и другие: анонс матчей НБА

A packed slate of #KiaTipOff23 action tonight 🍿



👀 Wemby and Amen Thompson match up after making their rookie debuts



🔥 Heat and Celtics battle in rematch of last season's ECF



🗣️ Kings host the Warriors in rematch of last season's electric first-round series



📺: NBA App,… pic.twitter.com/w6oykBKluK

— NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2023