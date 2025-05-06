Atkinson of Cleveland named NBA coach of the year

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, but the league has already named its top manager of the season.

Details: This year's Red Auerbach Award goes to Cleveland's head coach Kenny Atkinson.

During the regular season, Cleveland secured 64 wins and finished first in the Eastern Conference—marking the second-best record in franchise history.

Atkinson becomes only the third coach in Cleveland's history to earn this honor. Previously, Bill Fitch (1975/76 season) and Mike Brown (2008/09 season) were recognized as NBA Coaches of the Year.

The 57-year-old Atkinson is in his first season with Cleveland. Before this, he served as an assistant for the French national team, Golden State, the Clippers, and previously worked as head coach for Brooklyn.

In the first round of the playoffs, Cleveland swept Miami 4-0, but started the second round with a loss to Indiana.

