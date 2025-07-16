Athletico Sign Argentine Right-Back Benavídez on Million-Dollar Loan Deal

Athletico Paranaense confirmed the signing of Argentine right-back Gastón Benavídez on Tuesday. The 29-year-old joins on loan from Talleres de Córdoba until the end of the season. The deal includes a mandatory purchase clause if Athletico earn promotion to Brazil’s Série A and the player meets a set number of appearances.

According to Argentine media, Athletico paid $250,000 for the loan and will owe $1.7 million more for a permanent transfer, bringing the total potential cost to roughly R$10.7 million.

Benavídez played 151 matches for Talleres, winning the 2023 Argentine Super Cup against River Plate. He arrived in Curitiba last week, passed medicals, and is awaiting CBF registration. “This club’s facilities are on another level,” said Benavídez. “I’m here to help the team achieve our goal of returning to the top division.”