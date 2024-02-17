Athletic Bilbao vs Girona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The pinnacle clash of the 25th round of the Spanish La Liga will be the central showdown of this weekend, featuring Athletic Bilbao and Girona. Dailysports has compiled information for you on where to watch the match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona: what to know about the match?

In recent years, Athletic Bilbao could be classified as mid-table contenders in La Liga. The team hasn't qualified for European competitions, with their last international appearance dating back to the 2017/18 season. However, the current season has been more promising for the Basques, currently occupying the fifth position in Spain's top tier, trailing Barcelona, who sit third, by just five points.

Girona emerges as one of the main surprises of the ongoing season. In only their fourth season in La Liga and the second consecutive one, Michel's team has been leading the league table from the start of this footballing year. With just two losses this season, both against Real Madrid, they hold the second spot in the standings, trailing the leaders by only five points.

It's worth noting that the previous encounter between Athletic Bilbao and Girona in the first half of the La Liga season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona: when and where the match will take place

The match of the 25th round of La Liga between Athletic Bilbao and Girona will be the concluding fixture of this weekend and will take place on Monday, February 19th. The kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters may vary in different countries. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - TSN+

Kenya - SuperSport, DStv

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

United States - ESPN+

