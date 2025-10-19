Aston Villa's powerful run! Unai Emery's side triumphantly escapes the crisis

Birmingham side celebrates five consecutive victories

Just a few weeks ago, Aston Villa found themselves in turmoil—winless in six straight matches, losing three of them, and with English media rife with speculation about Unai Emery’s possible dismissal. Today, however, the team clinched a 2-1 victory over Tottenham, extending their winning streak.

Details: Spanish manager Unai Emery has managed to turn things around. The Birmingham side is now in red-hot form, racking up five straight wins across all competitions.

1-0 against Italian side Bologna

3-1 over Fulham

2-0 versus Dutch club Feyenoord

2-1 against Burnley

2-1 over Tottenham

✅ 2-1 win vs Tottenham

Reminder: Aston Villa are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund captain Julian Brandt.