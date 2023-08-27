Aston Villa win in Premier League away game

В the 3rd round of the English Premier League, Aston Villa secured a victory over Burnley in an away match. The match took place at Turf Moor stadium in Burnley.

Early in the game, Matty Cash opened the scoring, assisted by Ollie Watkins. On the 20th minute, Cash extended the guests' lead, completing a brace with a pass from Moussa Diaby. At the start of the second half, Lyle Foster reduced the deficit for Burnley with an assist from Johann Gudmundsson. In the middle of the second half, Diaby scored his second goal of the match with an assist from Lucas Digne.

With six points, Aston Villa climbed to the sixth position in the English Premier League standings. Burnley, with no points, remained in the relegation zone in 18th place.

Burnley 1 - 3 Aston Villa (0 - 2, 1 - 1)

Goals: 0 - 1 (8') Cash, 0 - 2 (20') Cash, 1 - 2 (47') Foster, 1 - 3 (61') Diaby.

Burnley: Traf ford, Roberts, O'Shea, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Collioso (Redmond, 68), Cullen, Berge (Ramsey, 68), Benson (Gudmundsson, 46), Foster (Rodriguez, 81), Amduni (Brown Larsen, 81).

Aston Villa: Olsen, Cash, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Konsa, Digne (Traore, 81), McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz (Tielemans, 86), Diaby (Zaniolo, 73), Watkins (Durand, 86).

Yellow cards: Cullen (39), Berge (45).