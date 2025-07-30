Aston Villa legend begs club not to sign Calvert-Lewin
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has officially become a free agent, but after a month on the market, he has yet to find a new club and continues his search. Aston Villa are among the reported suitors, but club legend Gabriel Agbonlahor is urging Unai Emery not to sign him.
Details: Agbonlahor has spoken out strongly against the potential signing of Calvert-Lewin, particularly if it would come at the expense of fan favorite Ollie Watkins, who has been linked with a move away from the Birmingham side.
Quote: “Are you joking? Don’t you dare. Who even came up with that? You think Manchester United will take Watkins and we’ll get Calvert-Lewin? No way—I’m ready to leave the country,” Agbonlahor declared live on talkSPORT.
Reminder: Recent reports have linked Watkins with a move to Manchester United.