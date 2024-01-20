Asian Cup. Bahrain snatches victory over Malaysia

In the second round of the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup, the national teams of Bahrain and Malaysia faced each other in Group E.

Both teams entered the match without any points as they lost their first-round matches. Bahrain was defeated by South Korea with a score of 1-3, while Malaysia suffered a crushing defeat to Jordan with a score of 0-4.

In the first half, Juan Antonio Pizzi's wards had the upper hand, while Malaysia tried to play on the counterattack. It's worth noting that there were very few genuinely dangerous moments.

In the second half, Bahrain was closer to scoring a goal, and in the 96th minute, they achieved their desired result. The precise shot was credited to the right winger Ali Madan.

Bahrain 1-0 Malaysia

Goal: Madan 90+6.

In the final match of the group stage, Bahrain will play against Jordan, and Malaysia will face South Korea. Both matches will take place on Thursday, January 25.