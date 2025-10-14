Ashley Cupido called into the Bafana Bafana camp against Rwanda

Stellenbosch striker called in as it's unclear if Lyle Forster could be fit

Ashley Cupido will be hoping to celebrate for Bafana Bafana this evening.

Stellenbosch FC striker Ashley Cupido is a late replacement for Lyle Forster in Bafana Bafana camp.

Cupido was called up last night and the likelihood of him replacing Forster is high because the England-based Forster limped off against Zimbabwe last Friday.

"Stellenbosch FC striker Ashley Cupido has received a late call-up to the South Africa squad ahead of Tuesday’s qualifier against Rwanda after being selected as an injury replacement by coach Hugo Broos," reads the Stellenbosch FC statement.

"Cupido returns to the camp for the first time since 10 June 2025, when he last featured and scored his maiden goal for Bafana Bafana in a 2-0 friendly win over neighbouring Mozambique.

"In total, the 24-year-old has won six senior international caps to date and previously represented South Africa at the 2024 COSAFA Cup that was held on home soil in Gqeberha.

"He joins the squad at a time when Bafana Bafana currently occupy second position in the Group C standings and face a must-win encounter against Rwanda to secure automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup."

Cupido will be hoping he leads the nation’s attack to goals against Rwanda this evening in Mbombela.