AS Roma's forward Andrea Belotti is likely to change his club affiliation in January.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the 30-year-old striker is close to completing a move to Fiorentina on a loan basis.

The Violas will secure the player's services until the end of the current season, compensating him with a salary for the duration of his stay with the club.

It is noted that the forward turned down offers from three foreign clubs to join Fiorentina.

In the ongoing season, Belotti has featured in 22 matches for Roma, but only started in ten of them. During these appearances, the striker showcased his skills with six goals and two assists.

Transfermarkt values the player at six million euros, and his contract with the Wolves, extended in the summer of 2023, extends until the summer of 2025.