AS Monaco: Adolf Hutter on Crépin Diatta “ He’s great ! ”

Adolf Hutter has a good impression of Crépin Diatta.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach coach expressed his satisfaction with Senegalese player Crépin Diatta's recent performances. While the Senegalese international was one year away from the end of his contract at FC Monaco and his on-field performance is uncertain, there is still hope. He also received congratulations from his coach.

"He's great! He made some criticisms after Lorient and I agreed with him, but then he had to show a reaction on the pitch, and he did that against the Citizens by showing a great mentality and encouraging the other players," Hutter said at a press conference on Friday.

"He was fantastic, starting on the left and ending up on the right, and I'm very happy with him. A soldier? He is, but he also knows how to play football very well with his speed, his power, not to mention the fact that he can score and provide assists," added the former Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach coach.

Well on track to start in the derby against Nice on Sunday afternoon (3:15 p.m. GMT), the Senegalese player can earn a place almost anywhere in Hutter's lineup. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Krépin Diatta, who does not yet want to leave FC Monaco, could see his contract extended, provided he continues to play at a better level.