Arturo Vidal announces new episode of his YouTube podcast with Jean Beausejour

Chilean national team star Arturo Vidal has recorded a new episode of his own YouTube podcast, featuring a conversation with former national teammate Jean Beausejour. He shared an announcement about the episode's release on his Instagram page.

The footballer posted photos and videos from the podcast recording, captioned: "We dressed up for the occasion 🤩⚽️🇨🇱 Two-time champions reunited 🏆🏆 Don't miss the interview with Jean Beausejour. Tonight at 20:30 on the @elreinadodevidal YouTube channel."

It's worth noting that Beausejour and Vidal played together for Chile, securing back-to-back historic Copa América titles for the country in 2015 and 2016. These trophies were the first in Chile's history.

Additionally, Beausejour ended his international career in 2019 and retired from club football in 2021, with Chilean side Coquimbo Unido being his last club.