Arsenal winger will go on loan to his homeland

Arsenal's 20-year-old winger, Marquinhos, who moved to the Emirates in the summer of 2022, has spent the past year on loan spells and is likely to continue doing so in the future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian will go on loan to his homeland, Fluminense, after loan spells at Norwich and Nantes. The duration of the loan was not disclosed by the insider.

Since joining Arsenal, the 20-year-old winger has only played in six matches for the team, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Marquinhos has struggled for game time both at Arsenal and during his loan spells.

In 2023, the Brazilian played in only 18 matches, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Transfermarkt values the 20-year-old Brazilian winger at seven million euros, and his contract with Arsenal is valid until July 30, 2027.