Arsenal will compete for Osimhen; Ivory Coast has replaced head coaсh. Daily Digest for Januаry 24

Dailysports has prepared a digest of the main transfer news and rumors that were featured in the media on Wednesday, January 24.

Bayern failed to agree on Trippier

English defender Kieran Trippier will not be in Munich. Bayern's sporting director, Christoph Freind, revealed that negotiations with Newcastle over the purchase of defender Kieran Trippier were unsuccessful.

Arsenal joins the race for Osimhen

London's Arsenal enters the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Get Italian Football News. Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, is desperately in need of a prolific forward, and the 25-year-old Nigerian striker fits the profile. Chelsea is expected to be Arsenal's main competitor in the battle for the prolific forward.

Manchester United plans to extend McTominay's contract

The Manchester club plans to offer the player a new agreement with improved financial terms shortly. McTominay's current contract with Manchester United expires in June 2025. The player was close to a move to West Ham in the summer but decided to stay at Old Trafford, contributing significantly to the team.

Ivory Coast changes head coach during AFCON

The Ivory Coast Football Federation has dismissed head coach Jean-Louis Gasset, according to RMC Sport. The French specialist was informed on January 24 that he was relieved of his duties. It is reported that former Nice and Nantes midfielder Emerse Faé will temporarily assume the duties of the head coach.

Bayern could dismiss Tuchel

Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, may soon be out of a job, according to Sport Bild. The management of the Munich club is dissatisfied with the team's recent results, and discontent is growing among players about Tuchel's tactical instructions and public criticism of players during press conferences.

Benzema denies intention to leave Al-Ittihad

On January 23, reports circulated that Al-Ittihad forward Karim Benzema expressed a desire to leave the Saudi team. However, the French forward himself called these rumors journalistically false.

Arsenal wants to sign Zubimendi

London's Arsenal is eyeing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, referred to as the "new Busquets" by the local press. The player is close to agreeing to Arsenal's invitation and joining the team in the next season.

Atlético has signed goalkeeper Moldovan

Madrid's Atlético has announced the signing of a contract with Romanian goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from local club Rapid. The 26-year-old goalkeeper has signed a contract with Atlético until the summer of 2027.