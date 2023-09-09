RU RU NG NG
Arsenal wants to extend the contract of the key player of the team

Arsenal wants to extend the contract of the key player of the team

Football news Today, 15:15
Arsenal wants to extend the contract of the key player of the team

Arsenal want to resume talks with their midfielder Martin Ødegaard, reported journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to reports, they want to resume negotiations in the coming weeks. Also, Arsenal plans to sign a long-term deal. The current contract runs until the summer of 2025.

Martin Ødegaard started his career in Norway, but in 2015 he moved to Real Madrid. He spent six years in the Spanish team, but played only eight matches for the main team. In the Real Madrid B team, the Norwegian played in 58 matches and scored five goals.

Then Ødegaard spent two years in the Netherlands. He played on loan for Heerenveen and a year for Vitesse. In two years, he scored 11 goals in 69 matches. Martin Ødegaard then returned to Spain and spent a year on loan at Real Sociedad.

In 2021, the Norwegian moved to England and started playing for Arsenal. In the summer, the Londoners decided to buy the player from Real Madrid. In two years in London, Martin Ødegaard took part in 73 matches and was able to score 22 times. Recently became the owner of the Community Shield.

Oliver White
