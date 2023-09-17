Arsenal narrowly beat Everton

Everton hosted Arsenal at Goodison Park in the fifth round of the Premier League.

Arsenal had more possession in the first half. Everton defended and looked for their counter attack. The first half was uneventful, so the result was 0:0.

In the second half, Arsenal significantly increased their attack, they made three times more shots on goal, compared to the first half, and still achieved their goal. In the 69th minute, Leonardo Trossard put Arsenal ahead.

As a result, the Gunners win with a minimum score of 1:0. Arteta's team scores 13 points and is in fourth place in the standings.

Premier League. Fifth round

"Everton" - "Arsenal" - 0:1

Goals: 0:1 - 69 Trossard