Arsenal match club record that stood for over 120 years
Arsenal travelled for their fourth-round UEFA Champions League clash and claimed a 3–0 victory. With this result, they equalled a remarkable club record.
Details: For the Gunners, this marked their eighth consecutive win without conceding a single goal. The last time they achieved such a feat was back in 1903, meaning they have now matched a record that has stood for 122 years.
In this match, 15-year-old Max Dowman came off the bench in the 73rd minute, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Champions League. The young midfielder replaced Leandro Trossard.
Reminder: Arsenal travelled to Prague for their UEFA Champions League second-round match against Slavia, where one of the Gunners’ key players etched his name into the club’s history.