Arsenal match club record that stood for over 120 years

A stunning run of form.

Arsenal travelled for their fourth-round UEFA Champions League clash and claimed a 3–0 victory. With this result, they equalled a remarkable club record.

Details: For the Gunners, this marked their eighth consecutive win without conceding a single goal. The last time they achieved such a feat was back in 1903, meaning they have now matched a record that has stood for 122 years.

In this match, 15-year-old Max Dowman came off the bench in the 73rd minute, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Champions League. The young midfielder replaced Leandro Trossard.

