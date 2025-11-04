ES ES FR FR
Arsenal match club record that stood for over 120 years

A stunning run of form.
Football news Today, 14:57
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Arsenal travelled for their fourth-round UEFA Champions League clash and claimed a 3–0 victory. With this result, they equalled a remarkable club record.

Details: For the Gunners, this marked their eighth consecutive win without conceding a single goal. The last time they achieved such a feat was back in 1903, meaning they have now matched a record that has stood for 122 years.

In this match, 15-year-old Max Dowman came off the bench in the 73rd minute, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Champions League. The young midfielder replaced Leandro Trossard.

Reminder: Arsenal travelled to Prague for their UEFA Champions League second-round match against Slavia, where one of the Gunners’ key players etched his name into the club’s history.

