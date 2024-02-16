Arsenal have put an exorbitant price tag on their star man

If anyone wants to buy Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, they will have to shell out a decent amount of money for him.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are valuing their top star at around £150-200 million, but so far there is no hint that they will decide to say goodbye to the 22-year-old at the Emirates.

Arsenal will be competing for titles in the coming years, Mikel Arteta has built a system around the 22-year-old winger and will continue to rely on his presence in the squad. However, if Saka becomes available, several teams could pay £150-200 million for him and will keep an eye on the situation.

Bukayo has played 31 games for Arsenal this season, in which he has made 26 appearances, with 13 goals and assists each. Transfermarkt values the player at 120 million euros.