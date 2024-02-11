Arsenal has repeated its achievement from 13 years ago

In today's match of the 24th round of the English Premier League, another London derby took place. West Ham hosted Arsenal at their home ground and found themselves trailing with a crushing score of 0-4 by the end of the first half. It should be noted that spectators began to leave the stands of the stadium even before the whistle for the break.

🚨🚨| THOUSANDS of West Ham fans leave the stadium after just the first half 😨

pic.twitter.com/esimIga144 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 11, 2024

Interestingly, Arsenal had previously led by at least four goals at halftime back in 2011. Remarkably, that match ended in a draw 4-4.

4 - Arsenal are leading a Premier League away game by a 4+ goal margin at half-time for the first time since February 2011 at Newcastle, a game that was eventually drawn 4-4. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/GLu4iO2kv2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2024

Notably, one of the goals was scored by Bukayo Saka. The Englishman converted a penalty at the end of the half, marking his 50th goal for the Gunners. It's worth mentioning that this match was the 210th appearance for the 22-year-old winger in an Arsenal shirt.

50 - Bukayo Saka has scored his 50th goal for Arsenal, aged just 22 and in his 210th appearance for the club in all competitions. Milestone. pic.twitter.com/WSOEdarK1u — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2024

By the way, Arsenal is the team that scores the most from corners in this season's Premier League. Central defenders Gabriel and Saliba, in particular, stand out in this aspect.