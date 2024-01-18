Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

In the 21st round of the English Premier League, Arsenal will host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. The match is scheduled for Saturday, January 20.

Arsenal - Crystal Palace: what you need to know about the match

Lately, Arsenal has been displaying less confident results. In their last five matches, Mikel Arteta's team secured only one victory, had one draw, and suffered three defeats. The Gunners currently occupy the fourth position after 20 rounds with 40 points. Crystal Palace, after 20 Premier League rounds, has 21 points and sits in 14th place. In their last five matches, Palace lost twice, drew twice, and won once.

Latest news

Both teams are dealing with injury concerns. Arsenal will be without five players - Vieira, Elneny, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu, and Timber. Additionally, the participation of midfielder Partey is questionable. Crystal Palace will miss five players as well - Ayew, Ward, Dukure, Rak-Sakyi, and Holding.

The match will kick off at 13:30 Central European Time. We have prepared a list of channels that will broadcast this match.

Arsenal - Crystal Palace: how to watch

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now

Canada - Sportsnet

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - BBC

United States - SiriusXM FC, ESPN+

Other countries: