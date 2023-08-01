RU RU
Arsenal close to signing Spain goalkeeper

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, London's "Arsenal" is close to signing goalkeeper David Raya from "Brentford" and the Spanish national team.

As per the source, the "Gunners" have agreed on personal contract terms with the goalkeeper. However, now Arsenal needs to negotiate the transfer fee for the Spanish player. "Brentford" is reportedly seeking around 48 million euros for the transfer. Previously, Bayern Munich decided against purchasing Raya due to his high cost.

David Raya, 27 years old, has been playing for "Brentford" since 2019, having transferred from "Blackburn." The transfer fee amounted to 3.35 million euros. In total, Raya has played 161 matches for "Brentford" in all competitions and conceded 162 goals. Additionally, he kept a clean sheet in 54 matches.

Raya has been part of the Spanish national team since 2022 and has played two matches, conceding two goals.

As a reminder, "Arsenal" finished in second place in the German league last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

