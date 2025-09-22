Arne Slot promises Liverpool will honor former women's team manager Matt Beard

A great tragedy.

Details: Liverpool head coach Arne Slot commented on the recent news of the passing of former Liverpool Women’s team manager Matt Beard, who left this world two days ago:

"It’s very important for us to pay tribute to what he meant to this football club. This club is not just the men’s team, but also the women’s team, and he had a massive impact on women’s football here, playing for Liverpool.

But beyond that, his family is going through a very tough time right now. From what I’ve learned in my year and a half here, when people go through difficult periods, Liverpool fans and we as a team always want to stand by them.

He did so much for this football club, for the women’s team—two consecutive titles, returning to lead the new women’s side when they were a division down; that probably shows just how much he loved the club.

I think the Melwood staff and everyone who worked with him loved him deeply—and that’s probably an even more important legacy to leave behind than the trophies you win. Who you are as a person always matters more than your achievements. But in his case, both qualities came together: he was a hugely successful manager and a wonderful human being. It’s not just that he’s receiving all the respect he deserves here at Liverpool, but I think it’s the same across all of women’s football."