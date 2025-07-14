Argentinos Slams Boca's Approach: “They Came Just to Speculate”

The goalless draw between Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors at La Paternal stirred controversy beyond the pitch. In the opening match of the 2025 Clausura, the home side dominated but failed to break the deadlock, prompting frustration from their captain and goalkeeper, Diego “Ruso” Rodríguez.

“We deserved more. They came here just to speculate. I’m angry we couldn’t break them down—we need to learn from that,” Rodríguez said bluntly after the match. He also noted that this type of challenge will repeat: “We have to keep trying, knowing that teams will park the bus. We must learn to open these kinds of games.”

The match also marked the debut of Hernán López Muñoz, Diego Maradona’s great-nephew, in Argentinos colors, and a product of River Plate's academy. “He’s always in my thoughts. I missed him a lot this week. But I know he’d tell me to enjoy it, to have fun. I’m where I always wanted to be,” López Muñoz shared.

As a tribute, he gave his first match jersey to his mother, a lifelong fan of the club: “The first shirt always goes to her. This one has double meaning because of her love for Argentinos.”