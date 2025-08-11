Argentine Sports Clubs Near Collapse as New Tax Burden Hits Hard

According to data released by the Táctica observatory, the recent hike in employer contributions imposed by the national government threatens to cripple Argentina’s sporting network. Amid growing tensions between the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and Javier Milei's administration, Resolution 16/2025 raised the rate in Decree 510/23 from 7.5% to 13.06% and added a temporary 5.56% surcharge for one year, effectively doubling the strain on already struggling institutions.

The report stresses that both professional and amateur football not only play a social role but are a major economic engine. In 2024, player transfers generated over 320 million dollars without state aid, with withholdings of around 26 million. The largest clubs alone contribute between 10 and 20 million annually in indirect taxes.

The ripple effect reaches far beyond the pitch: for every peso generated by clubs, another 3.7 circulates in related sectors, driving more than 6 billion dollars annually and accounting for up to 1.11% of the country’s Gross Value Added, surpassing industries like wine production or insurance services. Direct employment stands at about 100,000 jobs, a figure that nearly doubles when including indirect and induced positions.

This comes amid minimal public investment: the 2025 sports budget is just 0.054% of total national spending, 18 times lower than the European Union average. Nearly 12,000 neighborhood clubs across Argentina host 4.4 million young people, offering not only physical activity but also social and cultural support. Without tax relief, many risk shutting down, taking with them jobs, infrastructure, and irreplaceable social capital.