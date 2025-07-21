AFA and Argentine Government Clash Over 'Political Use' of The Return of Away Fans

The reintroduction of away fans to Argentine stadiums was one of the major events of the past weekend. Yet instead of being celebrated as a collective achievement, it triggered a political spat between the national government and AFA leadership.

As reported by Doble Amarilla, Argentina’s Football Association responded sharply to criticism from Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos, who claimed AFA were politicizing the return of away supporters.

Francos had suggested that AFA president Claudio Tapia and treasurer Pablo Toviggino were playing “a political role” in the initiative. He also downplayed the significance, stating, “It’s a window that opens, but with limits.”

Toviggino fired back on social media with a fiery message: “You’re wrong, little yellow-toothed man. If the Commander [Tapia] and I were playing politics, the Justicialist Party would have one less internal debate”, referring to the main opposition party on the country. He emphasized: “We’ve been managing football for eight years, with a Finalissima, two Copa América titles, and a World Cup.”

He accused Francos of ignorance on the matter and ended with a dismissal that pointed to the minister's ongoing loss of leverage in the political scene: “Focus on the governors—seems they’ve taken you off their agenda—and let us handle Argentine football.”

Meanwhile, security officials from Buenos Aires and Córdoba praised the first trials and expressed optimism about expanding the initiative. Although she wasn’t involved in early discussions, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich has also sought to tie the move to her administration’s success.