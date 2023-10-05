Argentina vs. Brazil: The finalists of the Copa Libertadores have been determined
The Copa Libertadores semi-final stage has concluded. "Fluminense" emerged victorious with an aggregate score of 4:3 against another Brazilian team, "Internacional." The second finalist is "Boca Juniors," who prevailed over the Brazilian side "Palmeiras" in a penalty shootout. In the second-leg for "Boca," the legendary Edinson Cavani scored.
The Copa Libertadores final is scheduled for November 4th in Rio de Janeiro at the Maracanã Stadium. "Fluminense" has never won this trophy before, while "Boca Juniors" has claimed it six times (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007). In terms of trophies, "Boca" is only surpassed by another Argentine club, "Independiente," with seven titles.
