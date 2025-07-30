RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Argentina U20 Beat Valencia to Win Fourth L’Alcúdia Tournament Title

Argentina U20 Beat Valencia to Win Fourth L’Alcúdia Tournament Title

Football news Today, 19:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Argentina U20 Beat Valencia to Win Fourth L’Alcúdia Tournament Title Argentina U20 Beat Valencia to Win Fourth L’Alcúdia Tournament Title

Argentina’s U20 national team claimed the 2025 L’Alcúdia Tournament title with a 2-0 victory over Valencia, as reported by Infobae. The final, held in Spain, saw goals from Misael Zalazar and Thomas De Martis, both in the first half, sealing a confident performance by Diego Placente’s young squad.

Zalazar, a right back for Talleres, opened the scoring in the 17th minute after a precise assist from Belgrano midfielder Ramiro Tulián. Minutes later, another Tulián run ended with a low cross to De Martis, who turned inside the box and fired past the goalkeeper to double the lead.

Argentina dominated much of the second half, coming close to a third goal through Espíndola, Closter, and Parmo. Valencia pushed late for a response but never seriously threatened.

This victory marks Argentina’s fourth title at the prestigious COTIF tournament (2012, 2018, 2022, and 2025), tying them with the former Soviet Union and leaving them just behind Valencia, the all-time leader. Several players from this squad are expected to feature in the U17 World Cup this November in Qatar.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina U20 Argentina U20 Schedule Argentina U20 News
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians 31 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje 31 july 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic 31 july 2025, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:03 Timbers Host Atlético de San Luis to Kick Off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign Football news Today, 20:00 Olimpia and Real Estelí Meet Again in a Central American Cup Rivalry Football news Today, 19:55 Argentina U20 Beat Valencia to Win Fourth L’Alcúdia Tournament Title Football news Today, 19:43 Houston Dynamo Sign Veteran Center Back Antônio Carlos from Fluminense Football news Today, 19:05 Mohamed Slams Refereeing After Leagues Cup Opener Football news Today, 18:53 Mora and Williams Fire Saprissa Past Cartaginés in Group C Opener Football news Today, 18:25 Tigres Sign Marco Farfán as Their Fourth Reinforcement for Apertura 2025 Football news Today, 18:05 Luka Jovic Won’t Join Cruz Azul as Club Backs Mexican Forwards Instead Football news Today, 17:45 Racing Sends Two Youngsters Abroad, Clearing Roster Spots Ahead of Potential Moves Football news Today, 17:20 Russo Cuts Rojo, Saracchi and Lema From Boca Squad: No Training, No Locker Room Access
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025 Volleyball 31 july 2025 France vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Perth Glory vs Milan: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores