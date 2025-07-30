Argentina U20 Beat Valencia to Win Fourth L’Alcúdia Tournament Title

Argentina’s U20 national team claimed the 2025 L’Alcúdia Tournament title with a 2-0 victory over Valencia, as reported by Infobae. The final, held in Spain, saw goals from Misael Zalazar and Thomas De Martis, both in the first half, sealing a confident performance by Diego Placente’s young squad.

Zalazar, a right back for Talleres, opened the scoring in the 17th minute after a precise assist from Belgrano midfielder Ramiro Tulián. Minutes later, another Tulián run ended with a low cross to De Martis, who turned inside the box and fired past the goalkeeper to double the lead.

Argentina dominated much of the second half, coming close to a third goal through Espíndola, Closter, and Parmo. Valencia pushed late for a response but never seriously threatened.

This victory marks Argentina’s fourth title at the prestigious COTIF tournament (2012, 2018, 2022, and 2025), tying them with the former Soviet Union and leaving them just behind Valencia, the all-time leader. Several players from this squad are expected to feature in the U17 World Cup this November in Qatar.